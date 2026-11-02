NASCAR Cup: William Byron wins at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron finally claimed his first win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday in the Xfinity 500, the penultimate race of the season, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. His most recent win just happened to come in last year’s fall race at Martinsville. His latest win was his fourth at Martinsville.

“It’s been a tough year, but we’ve grinded and never stopped working,” Byron said. “It means a lot for everyone on this No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet team. I think everyone’s felt it but have worked hard and kept their heads down. To come to a place like this, where we’re traditionally good, and just have an awesome performance like that, is incredible. We just kept getting a little bit better through the race, and it was a lot of fun.”

Hendrick Motorsports notched top-two finishes with Byron’s teammate Chase Elliott in second.

Ty Gibbs finished third, Josh Berry in fourth and Shane van Gisbergen in fifth.

“It was just a long night,” Gibbs said. “Not a lot of passing. The tire was just really sensitive, and the tire was made recently. Just made the material newer and fresher and easier to wear. The 54 Monster Energy, SAIA Toyota was really fast but not fast enough. We were close enough and in contention. We’ll just go out there and go get them next week and next year.”

Byron led 362 laps of the 500-lap race. He gave up leads for green-flag pit stops twice in the second half of the race. But each time, he was back up front when cycles of stops completed.

Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin made slight cuts into Kyle Larson’s championship points lead. Hamlin finished sixth, and Bell was 10th after a pit-road speeding penslty. Larson has a 67-point lead over Bell and a 70-point lead over Hamlin after a ninth-place Martinsville-race finish.

Byron won the opening 130-lap stage with Ty Gibbs in second.

Stage one included two pit strategies — pitting about halfway through the stage, and a handful of drivers stayed out the full stage distance. The strategy of pitting in the middle of the stage produced the best results.

After pitting, Byron took the lead from Ryan Preece, who stayed out, on lap 125. At stage-end, Preece was best among those who stayed out in the third position. Other drivers who stayed out — including Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Hamlin and Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano and Larson — fared even worse.

“It was a difficult race. The first stage got away with us on strategy,” Larson said. “I assumed we were just kind of playing off the No. 11 (Hamlin). The second-half of the run didn’t go like we needed it to. We could have used a caution at some point to save us, but unfortunately, it went green the whole way, and we got ate up. I was just hanging on, really. Fortunately, we got back on the lead lap in the second stage, and we just kind of had to fight it out from there. It was just hard to pass. I tried some runs to pass and beat my tires up. Other runs, I tried to save and it was just kind of net-whatever.

Hamlin started the race on the pole but lost the lead to JGR teammate Gibbs on lap three. Hamlin retook the lead on lap 46, but he lost the position to Preece on lap 85.

Byron completed a stage sweep by winning stage two at lap 253. The stage was scheduled for a 130-lap distance but ended early because of a caution for a Ryan Blaney spin from contact with Berry.

“Obviously, Ryan got into me pretty good, there, and I got up out of the groove just trying to save it, and we got together,” Berry said.

Elliott was second at stage-end.

Byron led throughout stage two. The stage’s cycle of green-flag stops was interrupted by a caution for a Carson Hocevar spin on lap 199. Byron was among a group of drivers who didn’t pit in the cycle until the caution.

Stage two also included cautions on lap 216 for JGR drivers Christopher Bell and Hamlin after Bell received contact from Logano and on lap 225 when Preece lost his right-rear wheel.

The yellow flag waved again for a Cody Ware spin on lap 263, just as the race restarted for the third and final stage. The yellow flag waved six times in the race, mostly in the first half.

Austin Dillon finished the race in the seventh position and was the last driver on the lead lap at the checkered flag. Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. finished eighth.