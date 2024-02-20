NASCAR Cup: William Byron wins Daytona 500

By AMANDA VINCENT

On the 40th anniversary of Hendrick Motorsports, the storied race team notched a one-two finish in the 2024 edition of NASCSR’s most storied race. William Byron took the win in the race that was delayed from Sunday to Monday because of rain, and teammate Alex Bowman was second.

“I don’t know, just really good strategy,” Byron said. “We, obviously, laid back and tried to save fuel for most of the race, and we would get up there at the end of the stages and make some moves, and I see boss man coming up here, but yeah, just thankful for great power under the hood, all of our partners, Chevrolet, everybody that allows us to do this.

“I’m just a kid from racing on computers, and winning the Daytona 500, I can’t believe it. I wish my dad was here. He’s sick, but this is for him, man. We’ve been through so much, and we sat up in the grandstands together and watched the race. This is so freaking cool.”

With his win Monday, Byron became the sixth driver to win the Daytona 500 for team owner Rick Hendrick, and Byron’s victory was the ninth Daytona 500 win for HMS.

“I’m telling you, you couldn’t write the script any better,” Hendrick said. “When we thought about coming down here the first time, we didn’t think we should be here, felt so out of place.

“We win this on our 40th to the day, it’s just — and timed a record, now, so that’s awesome.”

The race ended under the fifth caution that came out on the final lap of the 200-lap race when Ross Chastain spun as Byron blocked as the two drivers raced for the lead at the white flag. Austin Cindric was among the drivers collected in the incident.

“It’s just a really unfortunate end. We had a shot to win the Daytona 500,” Cindric said. “We were really in great position with the outside lane breaking up and kind of one-on-one with the 24 (Byron) with the whole pack behind, so you can’t really ask for anything else other than that out of myself and the team. It just sucks a little bit.”

Three Hendrick drivers — Byron, Bowman and Elliott — were in the top-five of the running order behind leader Ross Chastain for a late-race restart with four laps to go after a red flag for an 18-car crash.

The lap-192 crash began when Byron made contact with Brad Keselowski. Drivers collected in the melee included HMS driver Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Todd Gilliland, Chase Briscoe, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher, among others.

“Obviously, hate what happened on that backstretch. I just got pushed and got sideways,” Byron said. “But so proud of this team, whole AXALTA team, 40th anniversary to the day, on Monday.”

Before crashing out of the race, Logano led a race-high 45 laps.

“Speedway racing, again. It’s a lot of fun until this happens,” Logano said. “It was pretty interesting with a lot of pushing and shoving, there, at the end. Our car was able to take it. Our Mustang was so fast. It could lead a line really well. I kind of thought I had the cars I wanted around me. I had at least one I wanted around me, but just couldn’t make it work.”

Byron took the lead from Chastain with two laps to go. Elliott fell back to 14th by the checkered flag.

Team Penske teammates Cindric and Blaney were first and second off pit road inside 70 laps to go. The duo, along with A.J., Allmendinger, were among the drivers who led before Hamlin took the lead on lap 152. Then, Hamlin and Kyle Busch jockeyed for the lead before Hamlin took command of the position, and Busch got into the wall on lap 161.

Logano, David Ragan and Keselowski got ip to the top-three on lap 163 and were up front when the final cycle of green-flag pit stops began on lap 178.

Chastain was the leader when the round of stops completed on lap 183 with Stenhouse and Suarez also in the top-three.

Elliott won the first 65-lap stage with teammate Larson in second. Elliott passed Busch for the top spot on the final lap of the stage. All four Hendrick cars were in the top-five at the end of stage one with Bowman and Byron in fifth behind third-place Chastain. Busch fell back to sixth by stage end.

Logano and Michael McDowell started the race on the front row and ran first and second until he first caution for a lap-five crash that involved Harrison Burton, Ryan Preece, Carson Hocevar, Austin Dillon, Kaz Grala, Jimmie Johnson and John Hunter Nemechek.

“I didn’t really see anything. I was just going where I could go,” Hocevar said. “Just a bummer — bummer for my No. 77 Gainbridge/Zeigler Auto Group Chevy team. There’s a lot of people here from Gainbridge and Zeigler here, and I wanted to be able to put on a good showing. Just really disappointing to have our race end early.”

McDowell eventually went multiple laps down as he battled an electrical issue.

While most cars pitted during the first caution, Bell and Blaney led a group of five cars that stayed out. Blaney eventually took command of the lead and ran up front until the first cycle of green-flag pit stops got underway on lap 40.

Elliott and Busch ran first and second for several laps until a large group of Chevrolets eventually pitted on lap 55. Ragan and Preece stretched fuel mileage after pitting during the lap-five caution but were soon overtaken by Busch, followed by the rest of the group of Chevrolets.

Busch was forced to the back after the opening stage because of a safety violation on pit road.

Blaney won the second 65-lap stage at lap 130 after taking the lead from teammate Cindric on the final lap of the stage. Cindric took the lead from Busch on lap 118, and Busch and Cindric traded the lead back-and-forth most of the remainder of the stage. Cindric was second on lap 130 for a Penske one-two, and Busch was fourth behind Suarez.

Larson was first off pit road after stage one but lost the lead to Logano on lap 72, the lap after the restart from the first stage.

Gilliland rook the lead on lap 93 and fended off challenges from Truex and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. until Busch took the top spot on lap 109.

Larson was back up front after a second green-flag cycle of stops completed on lap 116, but he quickly lost that lead to Busch.

Cindric and Blaney were the first two off pit road after stage two. Busch, meanwhile, had to pit, again, because of a loose lug nut.

Bell, Corey LaJoie, and Wallace rounded out the top-five in the Daytona 500. Allmendinger finished sixth, John Hunter Nemechek was seventh, Jones eighth, Noah Gragson ninth, and Chase Briscoe finished 10th.