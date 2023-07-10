NASCAR Cup: William Byron wins rain-shortened race at Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron was the race leader at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday night when rain prompted NASCAR to call the Quaker State 400 “official” after lap 185, shy of the 260-lap scheduled distance. As a result, Byron claimed his fourth NASCAR Cup Series win of the season. It also was Byron’s second win at Atlanta in as many seasons.

“It was just all teamwork,” Byron said. “To be honest, I don’t completely understand this one. It’s a really good feeling. I’ve never had a rain victory like this.

“It’s cool. We went through so much during the night – spinning through the infield, destroyed the bottom of the car, going around the apron trying to stay on the lead lap. At that point, you just don’t have the grip, and I was real edgy back in traffic. Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) made a great call to pit, there, and then, stay out.

“Once we got towards the front, we were okay. We could make the right decisions – block okay. Got the lead from A.J. (Allmendinger) and was able to manage the run. Just a crazy night.”

The race was already under its seventh caution when precipitation and lightning arrived at the track. The last yellow flag came out on lap 178 for an incident involving Ryan Preece and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

Daniel Suarez finished second, A.J. Allmendinger was third, Michael McDowell fourth, and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Brad Keselowski, J.J. Yeley, Justin Haley, Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Allmendinger was the leader and Byron fourth for a lap-165 restart after staying out as pit strategies varied. On lap 167, Byron took the lead.

Blaney won the 60-lap opening stage after taking the lead from Team Penske teammate Joey Logano on lap 58.

Blaney started on the front row alongside pole sitter Aric Almirola. Almirola led most of stage one. He briefly lost the lead to Logano on lap 40 but took it back a lap later. Logano took a more significant lead on lap 48.

The yellow flag also waved for the first time during the first stage for a Harrison Burton spin on lap 17.

Keselowski won the 100-lap stage two at lap 160 during the sixth caution of the race that came out on lap 155 for Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman.

Austin Cindric took the lead from Chris Buescher on lap 131. Soon, Keselowski was challenging Cindric side-by-side for the lead.

Keselowski was the leader by lap 144 and held off challenges by Blaney late in the stage.

Kyle Larson beat Blaney off pit road after stage one, but right after the race restarted for stage two on lap 67, Blaney retook the lead.

With rain seemingly on the way, pit strategies varied throughout the second stage.

Wallace and Martin Truex Jr. were among a small handful of drivers who stayed out during a lap-80 caution for Byron. Truex, then, took the lead from Wallace on the lap-86 restart.

Truex and Wallace were among the drivers who pitted during a lap-92 caution for Larson, Chase Briscoe and Austin Hill. Buescher inherited the lead as the frontrunner among a group of drivers who stayed out during that caution.

Buescher continued to stay out during a lap-123 yellow flag for a large crash involving Corey LaJoie, Ross Chastain, Truex, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Todd Gilliland and Erik Jones.