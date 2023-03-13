NASCAR Cup: William Byron wins second-straight race

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron claimed his second-consecutive NASCAR Cup Series win Sunday, following his win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a victory in the United Rentals Work United 400. As a result, he became the first repeat winner of 2023 with his second win in the first four races.

“Thanks to Valvoline and all the sponsors we have,” Byron said. “It’s a great day for us. We weren’t the best car at times. We were really good at the beginning, and it was nice to see it come back our way. It definitely was a top-four car. Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) made a great decision, there, (to take two tires) and a great pit stop. Execution — that’s what we’ve been good at.”

Ryan Blaney finished second, and Tyler Reddick was third. Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson finished fourth after leading a race-high 201 laps in the race that was scheduled for 312 laps but extended to 317 laps by a late-race caution for Ty Gibbs and A.J. Allmendinger on lap 310.

Nine-time Phoenix winner Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five.

“That one is not fun to swallow,” Harvick said. “We had a great car and didn’t need that caution at the end. We had a strong car and a chance to win. Just hate missing an opportunity when you have a car that strong.”

Harvick was the race leader before a lap-302 caution for a Harrison Burton spin, but a four-tire stop but Harvick in seventh for the restart, behind cars that took two. Meanwhile, The HMS duo of Larson and Byron restarted in the top-two.

Then, on the overtime restart, Byron took the lead from Larson.

“I owe the last couple of weeks to him,” Byron said of crew chief Rudy Fugle. “He’s done a really good job, strategy-wise, and, execution-wise, we’ve done a good job to put ourselves in those positions on the front row with a shot at the end. Thanks to everybody back at Hendrick Motorsports putting together great cars and just doing a great job. It’s a big credit to them, the engine shop, Mr. (Rick) Hendrick (car owner) and everybody. It’s cool to have Valvoline back on the car with a really historic-looking paint scheme, so it’s nice to get into victory lane.”

Harvick got between Larson and Byron when he beat Byron off pit road just before lap 200. The HMS duo ran first and second most of the race to that point.

Bell also got between the Hendrick teammates when he passed Byron for third on lap 240.

When the race field made final green-flag pit stops around lap 243, Erik Jones stayed out longer to lead laps, hoping for a caution. Larson passed Jones to retake the lead on lap 262. Harvick, Bell and Byron also got by Jones before Jones finally made his stop.

Byron dominated the opening stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Larson on lap two. Byron pulled away to the stage-one win at lap 60, and Larson maintained second for an HMS one-two.

The Joe Gibbs Racing duo of Christopher Bell and front-row starter Denny Hamlin were third and fourth at the end of stage one.

Larson and Byron continued to run one-two throughout the 125-lap second stage, but in reverse order. Larson got off pit road ahead of Byron during the caution that followed stage one and won stage two at lap 185.

The only laps in the second stage void of Larson and Byron in the top-two came during a cycle of green-flag pit stops around lap 120.

Harvick and Brad Keselowski were the best of the rest in stage two, finishing the stage in third and fourth.

The first caution of the race for an on-track incident came on lap 138 when Aric Almirola hit the wall hard in turn four and broke a wheel.

Bell finished sixth, Chase Briscoe seventh, and Kyle Busch overcame uncontrolled tire and speeding penalties to finish eighth.

All four Hendrick Motorsports drivers finished in the top-10. Alex Bowman was ninth, and Josh Berry finished 10th in a substitute role for the injured Chase Elliott.