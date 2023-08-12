NASCAR Cup: William Byron’s car has inspection issue at Indy

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of William Byron failed NASCAR Cup Series inspection at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course three times on Friday. As a result, the team’s car chief was ejected, and Byron will not be allowed to make a qualifying attempt Saturday. He’ll also have to serve a pass through penalty at the start of Sunday’s race, and his team lost its pit selection.

The issue was with the right-front fender area of the car and resulted in body-scan failures. The car passed on its fourth attempt at inspection.

“We have a lot of respect for the processes and the tolerances,” Hendrick Motorsports President Jeff Andrews said, as quoted by FOX reporter Bob Pockrass (@BobPockrass) on X (formerly Twitter). “We work hard to make sure our cars are within that when we get to the track. This was an instance where we were close, we attempted to fix it, and it did not get closer.”

