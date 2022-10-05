NASCAR Cup: William Byron’s team makes appeal Thursday

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – SEPTEMBER 10: William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, walks the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team of William Byron in the NASCAR Cup Series will make its appeal to the three-member National Motorsports Appeals panel on Thursday in an attempt to have a 25-point penalty from NASCAR reversed.

Byron was docked 25 driver points and the team 25 owner points after Byron made intentional contact with Denny Hamlin during a caution at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 25. Byron also was fined $50,000.

The contact from Byron sent Hamlin into a spin, costing Hamlin several positions during the caution. NASCAR didn’t take immediate action, such as giving Hamlin his position back, because NASCAR officials, reportedly, didn’t see the incident.

NASCAR cited sections 4.3.A and 4.4.C that allow for points deductions between 25 and 50 points and fines between $50,000 and $100,000 for “intentionally wrecking another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from competition as a result” and “any actions deemed to compromise the safety of an event or otherwise pose a dangerous risk to the safety of competitors, officials, spectators, or others” in its penalty announcement.

Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval is the elimination race of the round of 12 of the 2022 Cup Series playoffs. With the points penalty and after a 12th-place finish in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2, Byron is 10th in points, 11 points behind Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric, two drivers tied for eighth in the standings. Only eight drivers will advance beyond the Roval race in the playoffs.

