NASCAR Cup: Wood Brothers Racing fends off appeal in court

By AMANDA VINCENT

Wood Brothers Racing was successful last month in fending off an appeal in a U.S. Court of Appeals in California. The race team was sued by a fan who was struck by a team pit cart at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The decision upheld a ruling by a lower court that the waiver signed by the fan to receive a hot pass allowing access to the LVMS pit road and garage areas erased any liability by the team.

The fan was standing on pit road when struck by a generator cart being pushed from pit road to the garage by a Wood Brothers Racing crew member. The contact resulted in the fan falling down.

Wood Brothers Racing fields the No. 21 Ford driven by Harrison Burton in the NASCAR Cup Series.

