NASCAR Cup: Zane Smith in No. 51 at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Zane Smith has been named the driver of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford, usually driven by Cody Ware, for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Ware has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR for alleged assault of a female.

RWR hasn’t announced plans for the No. 51 beyond Martinsville. Smith is already committed to Front Row Motorsports for five future Cup Series races — Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 23, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 8, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 11, Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24 and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Oct. 8.

Smith has three-career Cup Series starts, including two in the first eight races of the 2023 season. He posted a best finish of 13th in this season’s Daytona 500.

Ware sat out the April 9 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway for what RWR referred to at the time as a personal matter. Truck Series regular Matt Crafton drove the No. 51 car at Bristol. He wound up 34th after an engine failure.

