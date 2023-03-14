NASCAR expands choose rule to include road courses

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has expanded its choose rule to include races on road courses. The rule allows drivers throughout race fields to choose whether they will start in the inside or outside lines on each restart following the initial race start. The first road course at which the choose rule will be in place will be Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in late March.

NASCAR first implemented its choose rule for most of its national-series races during the 2020 season. The rule was expanded to include superspeedways and dirt tracks ahead of the 2023 season, excluding only road courses. The announcement of the rule at road courses was announced last week.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).