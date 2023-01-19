NASCAR Hall of Fame inducts new class Friday

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Hall of Fame will induct its class of 2023 — Matt Kenseth, Kirk Shelmerdine and Hershel McGriff — Friday at 8 p.m. ET in Uptown Charlotte, N.C. Mike Helton also will be recognized with the Landmark Award for outstanding contributions to NASCAR.

“It’s kind of humbling,” Helton said. “It’s overwhelming. I never thought of myself as being able to share a plaque with the names that are on the Landmark Award or in this building (NASCAR Hall of Fame). This kind of caught me off guard. I didn’t really expect this to happen.

“I’m better suited for recognizing people that did things in the sport than accepting them. When we first put this Hall together, we kind of knew it was going to be a big part of our sport going forward, because it could tell our story from the past. To have been a part of that story along the way has been a reward of its own.”

Kenseth and Shelmerdine were selected from the modern ballot of potential inductees. Harry Hyde, Neil Bonnett and Harry Gant rounded out the top-five in voting on the modern ballot.

Kenseth won 39 times in 697 NASCAR Cup Series races. He raced full-time in NASCAR’s top series from 2000 through 2017, first for Roush Fenway Racing and, then, Joe Gibbs Racing. He returned to Roush for a partial schedule in 2018 and joined Chip Ganassi Racing in 2020 five races into the season to replace the suspended Kyle Larson.

Kenseth was Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year in 2000 as part of a large rookie class that also included NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Kenseth, then, won the Cup Series title in 2023, the first NASCAR premier series title for team owner Jack Roush.

“I am always a guy who dwells more on my mistakes than celebrates my successes, which is a bad thing, especially when you’re done racing because there’s no, why dwell on that now; however, I will say getting older and not being a full-time driver, it’s taken me a few years to really accept the fact that that part of my life is over, and that ship has sailed and I’m never going to be a professional race car driver again,” Kenseth told FOX 6 Milwaukee in his home state of Wisconsin. “With that being said, I am in a much better place than I was maybe two years ago or maybe three years ago. Certainly, being elected into the Hall of Fame has brought a little more reflection. Heard from a lot of people and thought about all the people that have helped me and all the fun stories, fun times we had racing and different people you’ve met, different places you’ve been, all that kind of stuff.”

Shelmerdine won four Cup Series championships as a crew chief with team owner Richard Childress and driver Dale Earnhardt, both NASCAR Hall of Famers, in 1986, 1987, 1990 and 1991. Only NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Inman and Chad Knaus have more championships as Cup-level crew chiefs.

Shelmerdine won 46 races, all with Earnhardt, in 460 races as a Cup Series crew chief.

After working with James Hylton from 1977 through 1979, Shelmerdine joined RCR in 1980. At RCR, he worked with drivers including Childress, Earnhardt and Ricky Rudd. He remained with the No. 3 Childress team for the remainder of his career as a Cup-level crew chief, through the 1992 season.

Shelmerdine returned to the NASCAR national stage to be David Green’s crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity (then-Busch) Series in 1996. Together, they won two races, and Green finished the season second in the driver standings.

McGriff is the 2023 Hall of Fame inductee from the pioneer ballot. A.J. Foyt was second in voting on the pioneer ballot.

McGriff won four times in 87 races at NASCAR’s top level between 1950 and 1993, but he is most recognized by the Hall for his prowess at the NASCAR grassroots level.

McGriff won 34 ARCA Menards Series West races in 271 starts between 1954 and 2018. He was the series champion in 1986.

McGriff raced until the age of 90, and in 1998, he was named one of NASCAR’s “50 Greatest Drivers.”

Helton, now Senior Advisor to NASCAR, has held several positions in the sport in his nearly-50-year career. He became the first member from outside the France family to serve as NASCAR President when he was named to that position in 2000.

Under Helton’s watch, NASCAR increased its presence beyond the US a d made strides in safety for both drivers and pit crews.

Helton remains on the board of directors of NASCAR and the NASCAR Foundation.

