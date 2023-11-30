NASCAR honors its best in Nashville on Thursday

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR will honor its best Thursday in its annual national series awards ceremony at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Champions in the three national series — Ben Rhodes from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Cole Custer of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney — officially will be crowned their respective series’ champions. The program will air on MRN.com at 7 p.m. ET. There will be a delayed stream on Peacock at 7 p.m. ET Sunday.

Other awards will be bestowed during the program, including the Most Popular Driver Award to the top vote-getter in each of the three series.

“As we continue to commemorate our diamond anniversary, there is no other place we’d rather return for our end of the year celebration than Music City,” NASCAR Chief Marketing Officer Pete Jung said. “The energy of this city never goes unnoticed, and the fans’ dedication for our sport never fails.”

NASCAR championship festivities for this year began Tuesday in Nashville with awards presentations for NASCAR’s regional and international series, including the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, the NASCAR International Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Mexico Series and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

Festivities related to NASCAR’s national series’ kicked off Wednesday with “NASCAR House,” an event at Fifth and Broadway that was open to fans and included a question-and-answer session featuring Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick. Wednesday activities also included a parade on Broadway.

