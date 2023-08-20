NASCAR industry insider suspended

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR industry insider Joel Courage has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR following a recent arrest.

Courage, operator of E33 Motorsports, a business that develops race car drivers, is a registered sex offender. He was arrested by the Guilford County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Sec Registration Unit on Aug. 9 and charged on seven counts of failure to register as a sex offender, falsification of verification notice and failure to return verification form.

Courage is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 14.

In its penalty announcement, NASCAR cited violation of section 4.4 D (being charged with or convicted of significant criminal violations) of its rule book.

