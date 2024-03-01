NASCAR issues penalties after Atlanta

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 14: Noah Gragson, driver of the #10 Black Rifle Coffee/Ranger Boats Ford, poses for a photo on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued some hefty penalties after the race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Ambetter Health 400 by the Cup Series.

Two Stewart-Hass Racing teams were docked 35 points. Noah Gragson and the 10 team lost 35 driver and owner points, as did Ryan Preece and the No. 41 team. NASCAR confiscated the roof rails from the cars early in the race weekend. In it’s penalty announcement, NASCAR cited a violation of section 14.5.61.a of its rulebook that states the roof air deflectors “must meet the following criteria: be constructed of 0.05-inch thick aluminum, be installed perpendicular in the applicable slots, must not interfere with the functioning of the roof flaps and must be painted.”

“It’s a team part, but it has to meet the CAD drawing, and in this case, it didn’t meet that.” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer said in a SiriusXM NASCAR Radio interview.

Joey Logano was fined $10,000 for a left-hand racing glove that violated safety regulations. The glove, that was confiscated before Sunday’s race, had webbing between the thumb and fingers that is not allowed and considered to provide an aerodynamic advantage when the driver props his arm and hand in the window opening.

“What happened at the race track and the way it was handled was strictly based on performance and using that device,” Sawyer said. “Now, altering an SFI-certified safety piece of apparel, that’s a different topic.”

Logano’s penalties began after the track. He qualified second but was forced to the back for the initial green flag. He also had to serve a pass-through penalty at the start of the race.

According to NASCAR’s penalty announcement, Logano violated section 14.3.1.1 that pertains to driver protective clothing/equipment. That rule requires that gloves meet specific SFI requirements, including separate sections for each finger.

NASCAR also issued a couple of penalties after Saturday’s Raptor King of Tough 250 at Atlanta. Jason Miller, J.J. Yeley’s crew chief on the No. 14 SS GreenLight Racing team, was suspended two races for a physical altercation with driver Kyle Weatherman. According to NASCAR, Miller violated section 4.4.D Of the rule book that pertains to “member-to-member confrontation(s) with physical violence (e.g. striking another competitor).” Miller put Weatherman in a headlock after the race.

Seth Chavka, crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Ryan Truex, was fined $5,000 for one missing lug nut at the end of the race.

Layne Riggs and his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team had its 24th-place finish in Saturday’s FR8 208 Truck Series race disqualified because of a windshield brace issue. No additional penalties were issued for that violation.

