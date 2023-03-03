NASCAR Le Mans entry gets number

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR entry for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, scheduled for June 10 and 11, has received an invitation for the event and will carry the No. 24.

The entry the 100th installment of the storied endurance event in France is the result of a partnership between NASCAR, Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports and Goodyear dubbed Garage 56.

The No. 24 is iconic in NASCAR for Chevrolet and HMS, as it is the number NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, as a Hendrick Chevrolet driver, piloted to 93 NASCAR Cup Series wins. Gordon now is in an administrative role at Hendrick Motorsports.

Jimmie Johnson, who won seven Cup Series championships with Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports, will drive the Le Mans entry, along with Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button. Jordan Taylor will be backup driver and driver coach.

Chad Knaus, who was Johnson’s crew chief for most of Johnson’s career at HMS and remains with Hendrick in a different role, is heading up the Garage 56 project. Greg Ives, a former NASCAR crew chief at HMS who remains with HMS in another role, is serving a position similar to that of crew chief on Garage 56.

The car is a modified version of the Next Gen car that is in its second year of competition in the Cup Series.

“If you raised the hood and looked at the chassis and the suspension components, you’d be like, this is a proper Cup car,” Knaus said. “It has a lot of electrical enhancements when you look into the driver’s compartment – steering wheel, paddle shift, different ECU and PBX. There’s wires going all over the place and all that kind of cool stuff. A lot of data gathering widgets and trinkets and things of that nature, but the chassis is virtually identical from an appearance standpoint. The suspension is virtually identical. We are using the same wishbones, the same prop shaft, same half shaft, same transaxle, so there’s a lot of things that are very much like we have in the Cup Series.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).