NASCAR loves New York

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR wants to race in the New York City area, the largest media market in the US.

According to a Sports Business Journal report, NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell says the stock-car racing sanctioning body has been in talks with multiple groups about multiple venues in and around New York and multiple sites have been visited.

NASCAR, through its former International Speedway Corporation, purchase land on Staten Island nearly 20 years ago with the intention of building a race track to host NASCAR national-level events. But those plans did not receive enough local support, so the idea was nixed.

O’Donnell also said NASCAR is interested in the Pacific Northwest, specifically Seattle and Denver, Colo.

Meanwhile, according to the report, there is interest from Mexico and Canada for NASCAR national series races in those countries.

