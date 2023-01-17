NASCAR makes underwear mandate

By AMANDA VINCENT

Changes to NASCAR national series rule books ahead of the 2023 race season include mandating the use of some fire-resistant clothing that previously was just recommended.

Now, drivers are required to wear a fire-resistant head sock or helmet scarf, underwear and socks, according to tweets from NASCAR writers including Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports and Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.

After NASCAR transitioned to its NEXT Gen car in the NASCAR Cup Series last season, several Fords were plagued by in-race fires, most notably the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Kevin Harvick during the Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Late in the 2022 season, NASCAR made changes to the car aimed at preventing fire caused by tire debris and preventing fire from entering the cockpit of the car.

