NASCAR moves closer to Nashville Fairgrounds return

By AMANDA VINCENT

The possibility of NASCAR’s return to Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tenn., moved closer to reality Tuesday night with a 3-2 vote by the Nashville Fair Board to approve Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway’s plan to operate the Nashville track. The proposal moves on to the Metro Council. There is will receive three readings, the first expected in April.

“We are thankful to the Nashville Fair Board for supporting the vision to restore the historic Fairgrounds Speedway,” Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said. “They invested a lot of time vetting this opportunity, and we agree it provides a financially responsible future for the speedway while shifting the risk off taxpayers to a private operator, and completes the restoration of the Fairgrounds with improvements like a state-of-the-art sound-reduction wall that benefits the surrounding neighborhoods.

“We look forward to working with the Metro Council in the weeks ahead and believe that they also will agree that this is a smart plan for the future of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.”

The proposed plan for BMS to lease, manage and operate the Fairgrounds Speedway for $30 at a base amount of $1 million per year includes facility improvements like seating expansion and sound mitigation and a commitment for a NASCAR Cup Series race at least every-other-year at Fairgrounds Speedway.

Also, NASCAR has agreed to putting mufflers on cars to assist in sound mitigation.

The Cup Series last raced at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in 1984. The NASCAR Truck and Xfinity series raced there through 2000 before moving to the new, nearby Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. That tack closed after the 2011 race season but reopened to host all three NASCAR national series in 2021. Nashville Superspeedway still hosts all three series yearly.

Bristol Motor Speedway hosts two race weekends including the Cup Series each season.

