NASCAR moves commitment line at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ahead of the upcoming NASCAR race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, culminating in Sunday’s running of the Ambetter Health 400 by the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR has moved the track’s pit-road commitment line. The race weekend also will include races for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday.

The commitment line was moved from turn four the entrance of turn three to avoid a pileup of cars slowing in turn four for possible green-flag pit stops. Sunday’s Cup Series race will be the third for the series at Atlanta since a track reconfiguration. The changes to the track have resulted in high-speed, pack racing similar to superspeedway racing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

There have yet to be green-flag pit stops on the reconfigured tracks, but they are a possibility.

Pit-road speed at AMS is 45 mph, and drivers will be required to slow to that speed by the time they cross the commitment line.

There are no practice sessions scheduled at Atlanta, so the only opportunity for drivers to practice the new entry to pit road will be one shot during qualifying.

