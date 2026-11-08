NASCAR OAP: Brandon Jones wins race, Justin Allgaier title at Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 07: Brandon Jones, driver of the #20 Menards/Tuscany Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 07, 2026 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brandon Jones claimed his second win of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Saturday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race. It was Toyota’s 700th win in NASCAR competition.

“There were so many cool positives out of today. First off, knocking Toyota’s 700th win out of the park,” Jones said. “I’ve gotten a couple milestones for this group a few times. It’s so cool to be a part of these big moments for this company. The Truck guys did it yesterday and did a phenomenal job, so I’m really hoping the Cup guys pull through, and we can sweep this weekend up.

Justin Allgaier, meanwhile, claimed his second-career series title. After entering the race with a 22-point lead over Jesse Love, he finished the race in the seventh position to add another championship to the one he won in 2024.

“Means more than you’ll ever know,” Allgaier said. “It’s, obviously, not the finish we wanted tonight. Wanted to be in victory lane. But this team never quits. The effort, the time they put in. The pit crew, phenomenal job. The first one was for me. The first one I really enjoyed. This one is for all these men and women standing back here. They have worked their tail off.”

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 07: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet, celebrates with crew for winning the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship after the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 07, 2026 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate and fellow-championship contender Carson Kvapil finished second, 3.937 second behind Jones.

Jones’ Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brent Crews finished third, title contender Jesse Love finished fourth, and Parker Retzlaff rounded out the top-five.

Four of the five championship contenders finished the race inside the top-10. Sheldon Creed finished sixth after leading a race-high 99 laps of the 200-lap race, the most laps he’s led in a single O’Reilly Series race to this point in his career. Corey Day wound up 34th after an early-race crash.

Kvapil took the lead from Creed on lap 136, but gave up the position to pit under green on lap 143. The cycle of green-flag stops was interrupted while Kvapil was on pit road when Andrew Patterson hit sand barrels at pit entry. When the cycle of stops completed under caution, Kvapil cycled back to the lead.

Sam Mayer took the lead on lap 153, and then, Jones took the position on lap 155. Kvapil retook the lead on lap 161, but Jones retook the top spot for good on lap 187.

With 11 laps remaining, Mayer headed to pit road with a flat right-rear tire.

Mayer won the 45-lap opening stage with Haas Factory Team teammate Creed in second. Four of the title contenders were in the top-10 at stage-end. Love was third, Kvapil was fifth despite an alternator issue, and Allgaier was seventh with a right-rear tire issue that he nursed to the end of the stage.

Day spun after contact with Rajah Caruth, resulting in the first caution of the race on lap eight.

Creed started on the pole and led most of stage one but lost the position to Mayer on lap 33.

Mayer completed a stage-sweep by winning the second stage at lap 89. Again, teammate Creed was second. The stage ended under caution a lap earlier than scheduled because of a Jeb Burton spin.

Stage two somewhat mirrored stage one with Creed leading the most laps before Mayer made a pass late in the stage for the stage win. In stage two, the pass came on lap 79.

Love was first off pit road for the lead after stage one, but Creed took the lead on the lap-54 restart.

Love was third, Allgaier fourth and Kvapil eighth at the end of stage two.

Creed was first off pit road followed by Love after the second stage. Mayer, meanwhile, wound up 19th after a 24-second pit stop.

Austin Hill finished the race in the eighth position. Mayer finished ninth and William Sawalich 10th.