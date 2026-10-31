NASCAR OAP: Carson Kvapil claims Martinsville pole

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 30: Carson Kvapil, driver of the #1 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2026 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Carson Kvapil ran a 19.855-second/95.371 mph lap around Martinsville (Va.) Speedway during NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying Friday to claim the pole for Saturday’s National Debt Relief 250, the penultimate race of the 2026 season. It’s jos third pole of the season.

“Martinsville is one of my favorite tracks, and I’ve enjoyed a lot of success there over the years on the late model side,” Kvapil said ahead of the race weekend. “Rodney (Childers, crew chief) and this entire No. 1 Bass Pro Shops team have been bringing fast cars to the track this entire season, and I know that will be the case again on Friday when we unload. We just need to go out and execute like I know this No. 1 team is capable of, earn as many stage points as possible, and put ourselves in position to compete for the win at the end of the race.”

JR Motorsports swept the top-three in qualifying. Rajah Caruth will start alongside his teammate on the front row, and fellow-JRM driver Justin Allgaier will start third.

Parker Retzlaff and William Sawalich rounded out the top-five in qualifying. Sawalich was the only non-playoff driver who qualified in the top-10.