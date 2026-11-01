NASCAR OAP: Carson Kvapil dominates, wins at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 31: Carson Kvapil, driver of the #1 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 31, 2026 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Carson Kvapil claimed his third win of the season Saturday in the National Debt Relief 250, the penultimate race of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts season, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

“I knew when we unloaded for practice that we had a really fast Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet,” Kvapil said. “Winning is always great, but finally getting one at a track where I feel like I’m really good at is really cool.”

Kvapil led a JR Motorsports one-two finish with teammate, championship points leader Justin Allgaier in second.

Corey Day finished third, Brandon Jones fourth, and Sam Mayer rounded out the top-five.

“This place has gotten so interesting over the last couple of years, because track position just means so much,” Jones said. “There’s a lot of passing going on out there and kind of rooting guys out of the way. It takes lap after lap to kind of get leverage over somebody and make those passes work. In the middle of that race, we elected to flip the stage and try to then, hopefully, back on the strategy to jump them at the end. I really think that’s the right call and the right decision. On the pit box, you have to be really smart with this place and make these decisions because I think trying to get your track position late in this race. You put my car in 28th and it’s hard to get it out of 28th, but when you put it in the top-five, you finish inside the top-five, and I finished top-five. It shows you how close everyone is in the field and how hard it is to get by guys.”

The JRM duo of Kvapil and Allgaier were tops in the laps-led category. Kvapil led a race-high 121 laps, and Allgaier was up front for 52 laps. Kvapil took his race winning lead from Day on a lap-183 restart that followed a lap-176 caution for Daniel Dye.

Kvapil had newer tires than Day. The yellow flag waved 12 times throughout the race, and as a result, pit strategies varied.

After a lap-163 caution for Patrick Emerling, Garrett Smithley and Mason Maggio and a red flag for track cleanup, Allgaier gave up the lead to pit. Day restarted with the lead as one of the drivers who stayed out.

Late-race cautions included a lap-219 yellow flag for Jesse Love.

Allgaier won stage one with Sheldon Creed in second. The opening stage, scheduled for 60 laps, ended early because of a caution for Jeremy Clements and Harrison Burton on lap 57.

After JR Motorsports drivers Kvapil, Rajah Caruth and Allgaier started the race in the top-three, Kvapil led most of the stage. But Allgaier took the lead from his teammate on a lap-54 restart that followed a lap-48 debris caution.

Kvapil fell to fourth by stage-end.

The yellow flag waved four times in the opening stage. The yellow flag also waved on lap 30 for Emerling and Patrick Staropoli and on the lap-37 restart for a multi-car crash involving Brent Crews, Ryan Ellis, Day, Sammy Smith, Taylor Gray, Lavar Scott and Lee Pulliam.

Anthony Alfredo won stage two at lap 120 with Allgaier in second.

Mayer was the leader early in the stage after being one of the drivers who pitted during one of the early-race cautions and stayed out after stage one. Mayer, though, gave up the top spot when he pitted along with most of the other cars during a lap-98 caution for Dye and Burton.

Day and Alfedo were among six drivers who stayed out during the lap-98 caution. After battling for the lead for several laps, Alfredo took command of the position on lap 111.

Day fell back to fourth by the end of the stage.

After more pit stops, Allgaier cycled back to the front to restart as the leader near the halfway point of the race.

Sheldon Creed finished the race in the sixth position. Smith finished seventh. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers William Sawalich, Brent Crews and Taylor Gray finished eighth through 10th.