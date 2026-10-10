NASCAR OAP: Charlotte race postponed

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By AMANDA VINCENT

Because of rain from Hurricane Isaias, all on-track activity at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Saturday was cancelled. The Blue Cross NC 300 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. ET Sunday.

The scheduling change creates a doubleheader Sunday. The Bank of America 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start Sunday.

Qualifying for the O’Reilly race was cancelled, so the starting lineup was set by NASCAR’s metric that includes results from the previous race and points. Carson Kvapil will start on the pole with Corey Day alongside on the front row.