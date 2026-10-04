NASCAR OAP: Corey Day wins in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 03: Corey Day, driver of the #17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 03, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Corey Day claimed his third-career win and third win of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts season Saturday in the Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“That was badass. I knew we’d be able to be a title contender from the start of the year,” Day said. “We’re getting things rolling back in the right direction.”

Carson Kvapil finished second, Jesse Love third and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Brent Crews and Taylor Gray rounded out the top-five.

Day dominated the 201-lap race, leading a race-high 136 laps. But in the closing laps, Day and Kvapil battled back-and-forth for the lead. On lap 190, Kvapil took the lead from Day, but Day retook the position two laps later. Kvapil took the top spot, again on lap 198, and the two drivers took the white flag side-by-side.

“Once I got in front of him (Day), the only thing I could do was to run the bottom, and he just did a really good job running the top,” Kvapil said.

Day also won the opening 45-lap stage with Sam Mayer in second.

Day started on the pole but lost the lead to fellow-front-row starter Sheldon Creed on lap two. Day retook the top spot on lap nine.

Creed was outside the top-10 by the end of the stage.

Mayer won the second stage at lap 90 after leading most of the stage. Day was second at stage-end.

Brandon Jones was first off pit road after stage one but had a vibration. He lost the lead to Mayer on the lap-54 restart.

A lap later, Jones and Justin Allgaier crashed.

“That (a loose wheel) is essentially what took us out,” Jones said. “I’m beyond frustrated, here. These first four races in the Chase, we have done nothing but execute very poorly. On our behalf, I can only do so much. I try to defend my guys the best I can, but we are just making too many mistakes right now. It is unfortunate. I really hate this for Menards and NIBCO and all of these great partners. They deserve a lot better than this. We are showing up with speed that is not getting depicted as well as it should because of all of these little mistakes that are adding up. I don’t know. I’m sure our chances of winning this thing are slowly dwindling away on us. All we can continue to do is try to get better from them and go on to next week. I didn’t get to see what happened or how the other cars got effected. I hate our mistake continued to take more cars out of the hunt as well. We were really fast all day long. We drove back up to fourth at the end of stage one and was having a really good race going.”

William Sawalich and Kvapil were first and second off pit road after stage two. Meanwhile, Mayer and Rajah Caruth were penalized for uncontrolled tires, and Gray pulled away with a loose lug nut.

Day retook the lead on lap 100, a lap after the restart.

Mayer finished the race in the sixth position. Jeremy Clements finished seventh, Sawalich eighth, Austin Hill ninth and Anthony Alfredo 10th.