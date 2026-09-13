NASCAR OAP: Jesse Love wins at St. Louis

MADISON, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 12: Jesse Love, driver of the #2 Whelen Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Nu Way 225 Powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog at WWT Raceway on September 12, 2026 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Reigning NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Jesse Love claimed his first win of the season Saturday night in the Nu Way 225, the second win of the 2026 Chase, at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.

Sheldon Creed finisher second, Sam Mayer third, Taylor Gray fourth and Carson Kvapil fifth.

Love and Kvapil combined to lead most of the 180-lap race. Kvapil led a race-high 105 laps. Love led 70 laps.

Kvapil look the lead from Love on a lap-139 restart that followed a caution for Corey Day and William Sawalich. Love retook the lead on lap 164.

Kvapil won the opening 45-lap stage after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage. Day was second and Kvapil’s JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier third at stage-end.

The yellow flag waved for the first time on lap 13 for a Gray spin.

During stage one, Love reported difficulty shifting into fourth gear. Love still managed to run fifth in the stage, behind Richard Childress teammate Austin Hill.

The first stage was followed by a 14-car pileup at pit entrance that led to a red flag. Cars involved included those of Brandon Jones, Nick Sanchez, Rajah Caruth, Day and Sawalich.

Allgaier returned to pit road because of a loose wheel.

Love won stage two at lap 90 with Mayer in second and Kvapil third.

Kvapil led most of the stage two. Lap 78 was the first lap of the race Kvapil didn’t lead when he was passed by Love on a restart that followed a lap-71 caution for Anthony Alfredo.

Love was first off pit road after the stage, but Hill restarted with the lead. Hill stayed out after pitting for a loose wheel on lap 70. Love retook the lead on the lap-98 restart.

Hill made another unscheduled pit stop on lap 176.

The yellow flag waved seven times throughout the race. Late-race cautions included one on lap 126 for Lavar Scott and lap 150 for Brad Perez, Josh Bilicki and Joey Gase.