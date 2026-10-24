NASCAR OAP: Sammy Smith snaps winless streak at Talladega

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 24: Sammy Smith, driver of the #8 Pilot Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series The Progress Group 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 24, 2026 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Karl Anderson/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sammy Smith broke a 53-race winless streak in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition Saturday by winning The Progress Group 250 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Although winless in the O’Reilly Series for awhile, Saturday’s win was Smith’s second of the weekend. He also won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Talladega on Friday night.

“That was mentally draining,” Smith said. “Just thank you to everybody. I mean, it was a great executed race by JRM and Cory (Shea, crew chief). We did a good job sticking to our plan with getting those guys stage points, and I’m sure they wanted them to win, but I had a good, good run there to take it. And I thought (my spotter) did a great job up top to help me get backed up. And thanks to Jesse (Love) for pushing me. I’m sure I’m his biggest fan right now helping. Really, I’m just happy for everyone on this No. 8 Pilot Chevrolet. It’s been a tough year this year. Thank you to everyone.”

JR Motorsports finished one-two in Saturday’s race with Smith’s teammate Carson Kvapil in second. Kvapil led 67 laps of the 94-lap race. He lost the lead to Smith on the last lap.

Jesse Love finished third. Another JRM driver, Justin Allgaier, was fourth to give the organization three top-five finishes. Sheldon Creed rounded out the top-five.

JR Motorsports drivers were top-three at the end of the first 25-lap stage. Kvapil was the stage-one winner with teammates Rajah Caruth and Allgaier in second and third.

Reigning series champion Love started on the pole, but Kvapil dominated the opening stage after starting the race in the fourth position.

Parker Retzlaff spun and threw dirt onto the track on lap 21, but the race remained green.

JRM competed a stage sweep with Allgaier winning stage two at lap 50. And like stage one, the organization took the top-three positions with Kvapil in second and Smith in third.

Kvapil restarted for stage two in the 12th position after stalling his car on pit road. Meanwhile, Corey Day restarted with the lead after getting off pit road first.

Pit road also was a struggle for Richard Childress Racing between the first two stages. Love was penalized for improper fueling. Austin Hill spent extra time in the pits in an attempt to remedy a radio problem.

Kvapil got back to the front on lap 33. Allgaier took the lead on lap 42.

After stage two, Kvapil was fourth for the restart after a four-tire stop. Harrison Burton was the new race leader after a two-tire stop. Kvapil retook the lead simultaneous to a multi-car crash involving Burton, Taylor Gray, Brandon Jones, Hill, Brennan Poole and Kaden Honeycutt on lap 57.

The lap-57 caution was the first of the race for an on-track incident. In all, the yellow flag waved four times, including a debris caution on lap 74.

Day finished the race in the sixth position. Blaine Perkins finished seventh, Dean Thompson eighth, Brandon Jones ninth and Anthony Alfredo 10th.