NASCAR penalties include suspension for Josh Williams

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams has been suspended from Saturday’s Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, because of his actions during the Raptor King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“After the release of NASCAR’s statement today about the penalty from Atlanta, I want to take this time to say THANK YOU!” a statement from Williams on Tuesday read. “I want to thank every one of my sponsors for their continued support: Alloy Employer Services; Call811.com; Coolray Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical; Star Brite; Star Tron; Sleep Well Inc.; General Formulations and Peg Leg Porker.

“Thank you to all of the fans for sticking by my side and showing love. I stand behind what I did, and I don’t regret any decision I made. I stand behind NASCAR for these decisions and will continue and always continue to support them. I am not going anywhere anytime soon! I hope the loyal fans of NASCAR continue to fill the infields and grandstands.

“We will be back stronger than ever and ready to get the 92 DGM Racing team Chevy back up front!”

NASCAR told Williams to park his car after debris coming off his car resulted in a caution during the Atlanta race. In an act of defiance, Williams parked his car on the track at the start/finish line, climbed out and walked to the infield. He was, then, told to report to the series hauler where he was spoken to after the race.

In its penalty announcement Tuesday, NASCAR cited violation of sections 4.3.A, 4.4.B and D, 8.7.6 of its rule book that pertain to the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct and In-Race Violations (disobeying a NASCAR request).

Support Williams received after the incident included a tweet from NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, offering to pay a fine, if Williams was assessed one.

Three members of the No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series were suspended from three races after the Atlanta race weekend. Crew chief Gregory Rayl and pit crew members Matthew Crossman and Travis Armstrong were suspended, because ballast (weight) came off the truck during the Fr8 208 on Saturday, a violation of sections 14.3.4 B, 14.17.2.1 D and 10.5.2.6 F of the rule book.

“We take safety very seriously at Reaume Brothers Racing,” a statement from the race team read. “Our truck was built in compliance with NASCAR’s standards. The ballast became dislodged by only after the left side ballast container had significant contact with the racing surface. We would like to be clear that there was no negligence on the part of RBR personnel.

“We completely understand NASCAR’s decision, as this created an extremely dangerous situation, and we will not be appealing.”

NASCAR’s weekly penalty announcement also included an indefinite suspension for Deandre Smith for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy and reinstatement of Truck Series owner/driver Cory Roper from an indefinite suspension.

