NASCAR plans presence at Le Mans

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports, in a partnership with NASCAR, Chevrolet and Goodyear, plans to field an entry in the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 10-11. The project has been dubbed Garage 56.

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will be similar to the Next Gen car raced in the NASCAR Cup Series but with the addition of headlights, taillights, carbon disc brakes and a larger fuel cell.

“From the beginning of this project, it was important to us that the car we bring to Le Mans is a true NASCAR stock car,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said. “While there have been some adjustments to allow the car to compete in a 24-hour endurance race, fans in Le Mans will be treated to the full NASCAR experience.”

Seven-time Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson, who has returned to a part-time Cup Series schedule in 2023 after a two-year stint in IndyCar, will be among the driver lineup. He’ll be joined by two-time Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller and 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button.

The effort, so far, has included six tests since last August at Road Atlanta, Virginia International Raceway, the Goodyear Proving Grounds, Carolina Motorsports Park, Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway and the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course.

