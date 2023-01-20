NASCAR promotes Elton Sawyer

LAS VEGAS – JANUARY 29: Brian Vickers, driver of the #83 Red Bull Dodge speaks with Elton Sawyer in the garage during NASCAR Sprint Cup testing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on January 29, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images for NASCAR) *** Local Caption *** Brian Vickers; Elton Sawyer

By AMANDA VINCENT

Elton Sawyer has been promoted by NASCAR to the position of Sr. Vice President of Competition, replacing Scott Miller.

“Elton Sawyer has shown incredible versatility throughout his four-plus decades in motorsports,” NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell said. “Following his lengthy driving career, Elton held key leadership positions for several race teams and here at NASCAR for the last eight seasons. He will excel in this role, and we look forward to watching him continue to grow the Competition team during this crucial era in our sport’s history.”

Miller has been moved to the new position of Competition Strategist.

“We are thrilled that Scott Miller has chosen to remain a key part of the NASCAR Competition team,” O’Donnell said. “When he joined NASCAR in 2016, Scott lent immediate credibility to the position. A trusted voice in the garage, Scott used his decades of experience to lead our Competition team to new heights during a time that saw a new race format, a new playoff format and a new race car. The mark he leaves on the organization is significant.”

Sawyer joined NASCAR as NASCAR Truck Series Managing Director in 2015 and most recently held the position of NASCAR Vice President of Technical Inspection and Officiating.

“I have been a proud member of this extraordinary team for eight years, and I look forward to continuing to help grow the outstanding competition we’ve seen over the last several seasons,” Sawyer said. “NASCAR racing has been my life for decades. I have a deep passion for the sport, and am honored to be in a position to help shepherd the Competition team during these exciting times.”

Sawyer competed in NASCAR as a driver, primarily in the Xfinity (then-Busch) Series between the mid-1980s and early-2000s. He later held administrative positions with teams including Red Bull Racing and Evernham Motorsports.

NASCAR also announced other administrative promotions Wednesday, including John Probst to the position of NASCAR Chief Racing Development Officer, Dr. Eric Jacuzzi to NASCAR Vice President of Vehicle Performance, Dr. John Patalak to NASCAR Vice President of Safety Engineering and Brandon Thomas to NASCAR Vice President of Vehicle Design.

“John Probst’s leadership and tireless devotion in the development of the Next Gen car over the last three years has been extraordinary,” O’Donnell said. “This project was among the most challenging and important endeavors in NASCAR history, and leaders like Probst, Dr. Eric Jacuzzi, Dr. John Patalak, Brandon Thomas and many others worked incredibly hard to not only put this car on the race track, but to make it a success for our industry and our fans.”

