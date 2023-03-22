NASCAR returns to old restart zones

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR is going back to 2022 restart zones after an experiment with longer restart zones in the first five races of the 2023 season.

“After some dialogue again, the drivers didn’t feel like, and I don’t know that the industry did as well, that we really accomplished anything there that they were looking for,” NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Starting at COTA, we’ll go back to our 2022 dimensions. The way we come up with those dimensions is to take the caution car speed and multiply that by four. What we had done the first five events is did the math on that and multiply it by six.

“It didn’t quite give us what we were looking for, so we will go back to the original dimensions.”

The experiment lengthened restart zones by 50 percent. The aim of the longer restart zones in the first five races (Daytona 500; Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.; Phoenix Raceway and Atlanta Motor Speedway) was to give race leaders a slight advantage on restarts.

Race leaders are allowed to accelerate for the green flag at any point in a restart zone, but other drivers can’t restart before the leader. But if the leader doesn’t accelerate to restart within the restart zone, other drivers can, then, restart.

The return to last year’s restart measurements begins this weekend at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The COTA weekend includes races for all three national series (Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck), culminating in a NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).