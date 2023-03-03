NASCAR sells part of Auto Club Speedway property

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 26: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Sirius XM Toyota, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr, driver of the #47 Ralphs/Tree Top Chevrolet, lead the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2023 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to a recent report by Sports Business Journal, NASCAR has sold a portion of the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. The stock-car racing sanctioning body has retained some of the property and claims it will build a short track on the portion of the property it still owns.

According to the report, NASCAR has closed on the sale of 433 acres to Speedway SBC Development LLC. Speedway SBC Development is tied to Hill wood, a real estate developer. The sale price was approximately $544 million, according to the SBJ report.

NASCAR announced a few years ago plans to turn Auto Club Speedway into a short track from its current two-mile layout. Last weekend’s race weekend at the track that included NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series races and culminated in the running of the Pala Casino 400 Cup Series race Feb. 26 was the final race weekend on the two-mile layout.

An announcement of ACS’ absence from 2024 NASCAR schedules already has been announced.

NASCAR still owns 89 acres of the Auto Club property and contends that is enough to construct a short track suitable to host NASCAR national-level events. The property on which Martinsville (Va.) Speedway sits is over 300 acres. Martinsville is the smallest track that hosts NASCAR national-series, points-paying races.

