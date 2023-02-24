NASCAR sets stage lengths for 2023

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ahead of the 2023 racing season, NASCAR set the stage lengths for all its races in all three of its national series — Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck.

All points-paying races will have three stages, except for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. It will be split into four 100-lap stages.

Also worth noting — Cup Series road-course races and road-course companion races for the Xfinity and Truck series will not have scheduled cautions between stages. Xfinity and Truck stand-alone races on road courses will, though.