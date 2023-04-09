NASCAR to expand list of Greatest Drivers to 75

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2023 race season marks NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, and the stock-car racing sanctioning body is marking the milestone with the selection of its 75 Greatest Drivers. Fifty of those drivers were announced in 1998 to commemorate NASCAR’s 50th anniversary; 25 more will be announced in the coming weeks.

Five drivers will be announced weekly, beginning with the week of April 10th. The final group of five will be announced in the week of May 8, leading up to the NASCAR Throwback weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

The Greatest Drivers list was compiled by a group consisting of former drivers, team owners, industry personnel, NASCAR executives and former and current media members.

The original 50 Greatest Drivers announced in 1998 include (in alphabetical order): Bobby Allison, Davey Allison, Buck Baker, Buddy Baker, Geoff Bodine, Neil Bonnett, Red Byron, Jerry Cook, Dale Earnhardt, Ralph Earnhardt, Bill Elliott, Richie Evans, Red Farmer, Tim Flock, A.J. Foyt, Harry Gant, Jeff Gordon, Ray Hendrick, Jack Ingram, Ernie Irvan, Bobby Isaac, Dale Jarrett, Ned Jarrett, Junior Johnson, Alan Kulwicki, Terry Labonte, Fred Lorenzen, Tiny Lund, Mark Martin, Hershel McGriff, Cotton Owens, Marvin Panch, Benny Parsons, David Pearson, Lee Petty, Richard Petty, Tim Richmond, Fireball Roberts, Ricky Rudd, Marshall Teague, Herb Thomas, Curtis Turner, Rusty Wallace, Darrell Waltrip, Joe Weatherly, Bob Welborn, Rex White, Glen Wood, Cale Yarborough and LeeRoy Yarbrough.

