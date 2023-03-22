NASCAR Truck: Alex Bowman returns to Spire for two races

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman has committed to piloting the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races, beginning Saturday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. He’ll also drove the truck at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on May 20.

“We’re thrilled to have Alex back in the seat of the No. 7 truck for a couple races this season,” Kevin “Bono” Manion said. “He was a tremendous asset in 2022 and will be again in 2023. Alex is a savvy road racer and as good of a short-track racer as they come. We have no doubt that Alex gives Spire Motorsports a strong opportunity to win races every time he’s behind the wheel.”

The race at COTA will be Bowman’s fifth-career Truck Series start, including two last year with Spire. He finished 25th in the Truck Series race at COTA last year and 29th at Somoma (Calif.) Raceway. He has a career-best finish of sixth at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2017.

“I am excited to get the opportunity to drive the No. 7 truck for Spire Motorsports,” Bowman said. “Last year, we were really fast in the truck race at COTA, and I am hoping we can be fast again this year. It would be really cool to get a truck win and have won a race in all three of NASCAR’s top series. I feel like racing there in the truck will help me get ready for Sunday, as well.”

The Cup Series will race at COTA on Sunday.

Bowman, who drives the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Cup Series, is a seven-time winner in NASCAR’s top series in 261 races. He finished second in the Cup race at COTA last year, the first year for NASCAR at the road course.

The Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro in May will be the series’ first race at that track since 1996. The Cup Series also hasn’t raced there since 1996 but will return in May for the All-Star Race.

