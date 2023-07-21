NASCAR Truck: Austin Hill returns to Spire for Pocono

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Austin Hill has been tasked with piloting the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in the CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Saturday. He qualified the truck fifth Friday.

“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the No. 7 ARCO Design/Build Silverado at Pocono Raceway,” Hill said. “Last year with practice and qualifying getting rained out, we had to start in back, but the Spire Motorsports team brought a fast truck, and we were able to get a top-five finish. I’ve had success and a chance to win in the Craftsman Truck Series at Pocono in the past, so I feel confident that we will have a shot to contend for the win.”

Saturday’s race will be Hill’s first Truck Series race of 2023 but it’ll be a double-duty day for Hill, as the Xfinity Series also races at Pocono Saturday. He contested two Truck Series races for Spire last year, including a sixth-place finish at Pocono.

Hill competed in the Truck Series full-time between 2018 and 2021 and notched eight wins and 27 top-five finishes in 121 races.

Hill is in his second year of full-time competition in the Xfinity Series as a driver for Richard Childress Racing. He has five-career Xfinity race wins, including three in the 18 races, so far, this season.

“Spire Motorsports is thrilled to have a driver of Austin’s caliber behind the wheel this weekend at Pocono Raceway,” Spire’s Mike Greci said “It’s no secret that Austin and I have some history together, so I know, first hand, what kind of talent he is. His Xfintiy Series results this season speak for themselves. I’m confident anytime Austin is in our truck, we’re fully capable of running up front and winning races.”

Hill and Greci worked together in the Truck Series at Hattori Racing Enterprises between 2019 and 2021.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.