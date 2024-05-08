NASCAR Truck: Ben Rhodes, Jake Garcia swap crew chiefs

By AMANDA VINCENT

ThorSport Racing is swapping the crew chiefs between its No. 99 team of Ben Rhodes and the No. 13 team of Jake Garcia ahead of Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Doug Randolph is Rhodes’ new crew chief and Rich Lushes is paired with Garcia.

Lead engineers on each team also moves with the crew chiefs.

“The organizational changes at ThorSport were made to strengthen our program for the remainder of the season. These adjustments offer new opportunities and signal our proactive approach to progress,” a statement from ThorSport read.

Through the first eight races of the season, Rhodes, the reigning Truck Series champion, has only one top-10 finish, a seventh at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. He’s 12th in the driver points standings.

Garcia is 15th in the standings and has yet to finish a race in the top-10 this season. He had a best finish of 11th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

