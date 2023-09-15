NASCAR Truck: Ben Rhodes reunited with Rich Lushes

By AMANDA VINCENT

ThorSport Racing made another crew chief change ahead of Thursday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the first race of the playoffs round of eight. Rich Lushes was moved from Hailie Deegan’s No. 13 team to be the crew chief on the No. 99 team of Ben Rhodes. Brian Ross was moved from Rhodes’ team to Deegan’s team with four races remaining in the 2023 season.

Lushes is Rhodes’ third crew chief of the season, but the two worked together the last two seasons before being moved to Deegan’s team ahead of 2023. Together, Lush and Rhodes won the 2021 Truck Series championship. They also won three races together.

Rhodes made the 2023 Truck Series playoffs and barely advanced to the round of eight after the Sept. 8 race at Kansas Speedway, but the season has bern somewhat of a struggle compared to the previous two seasons. He has a single win, four top-fives and 10 top-10s in the first 19 races ahead of the Bristol race.

Deegan didn’t make the playoffs.

Jeriod Prince was Rhodes’ crew chief to start the season. Prince was replaced by Ross ahead of the race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis, the 12th race of the season. The change came a race after Rhodes won with Prince at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on X (formerly Twitter) @autoracingdaily.