NASCAR Truck: Ben Rhodes wins at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ben Rhodes claimed his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season Friday night in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. It was the first Truck Series win for Ford at Charlotte. And with the win came a $50,000 bonus, as the Charlotte race was the first of the Triple Truck Challenge bonus program.

“I don’t really know to be honest with you. I didn’t think we were that good in practice and we didn’t qualify the best,” Rhodes said. “It came to life at night. I had so much fun. Charlotte is a track we come to, ThorSport Racing, we’re based in Sandusky, Ohio, we come to the North Carolina guys’ house, and we like to win.

“The whole season is so hard to put together, and it’s only been getting more difficult over the years. The harder I try, I feel the harder it is to win a race.”

Corey Heim finished second after leading a race-high 49 laps, and Dean Thompson notched his first-career top-five with a third-place finish.

Rhodes took his race winning lead on the final restart on lap 111 of the 134-lap race after a lap-104 caution for Kris Wright and Tyler Ankrum. Carson Hocevar was the leader for the restart but lost several positions when the race returned to green, following back to sixth.

Hocevar wound up fourth at the checkered flag. Grant Enfinger rounded out the top-five.

Hocevar also was the race leader when the yellow flag waved for the first time for an on-track incident on lap 81 for an Armani Williams crash. Hocevar, though, was beat off pit road by Chase Purdy with a fuel-only stop and Rhodes.

Rhodes took the lead on the lap-90 restart, just before a caution for a Zane Smith spin that collected Hailie Deegan and Rajah Caruth. Hocevar, then, retook the lead on lap 101.

Heim won the first of two 30-lap stages after taking the lead from pole sitter Tanner Gray on lap four and, then, holding off a closing Hocevar late in the stage.

Hocevar won stage two at lap 60 after passing Heim on lap 45 and pulling away. Heim retook the lead by getting off pit road first during the caution that followed the second stage.

Christian Eckes finished the race in the sixth position. Ty Majeski finished seventh, Matt DiBenedetto was eighth, Nick Sanchez ninth and Taylor Gray 10th.