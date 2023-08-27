NASCAR Truck: Brad Perez joins On Point for Milwaukee

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Perez plans to make his second-career oval start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Sunday in the Clean Harbors 175 at the Milwaukee Mile. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 30 On Point Motorsports Toyota.

“I’ve been a big admirer of On Point Motorsports for years, seeing them work with many successful and talented drivers and maintaining a high level of competition,” Perez said. “I’m up against a lot of experience but I’m backing with years of experience built into this team and this truck.

“With that being said, this year has been rough. I’ve been tested a lot, and this is my biggest test so far, which is about normal for every time I’ve hoped in a race car; now, gonna do my best to deliver a performance this team and truck deserves.”

Perez made his oval debut in the Truck Series earlier this season for Young’s Motorsports at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. He finished 35th, six laps down. In all, Perez has three-career Truck Series starts with a best finish of 20th at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, last year.

Perez also has made seven starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series the last two seasons.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on X (formerly Twitter) @autoracingdaily.