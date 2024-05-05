NASCAR Truck: Brett Moffitt joins TRICON Garage

PORTLAND, OREGON – JUNE 03: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #25 AM Technical Solutions Ford, waits on the grid during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway on June 03, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brett Moffitt began a multi-race deal to drive No. 1 TRICON Garage Toyota in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this year in the Heart of America 200 Saturday night at Kansas Speedway. He finished fifth.

Other races on Moffitt’s schedule haven’t been announced. The Kansas race Saturday night was Moffitt’s first race of the season.

“I’ve been eager to get back behind the wheel, and I’ve been looking for the right team that can consistently compete for wins,” Moffitt said ahead of the Kansas race. “TRICON has shown a lot of speed this year, and I’m looking forward to getting in the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas Speedway in a couple of weeks. Thanks to Toyota, TRICON, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes and all of our partners for giving me the opportunity to get back on track and chase trophies.”

Moffitt won the Truck Series championship in 2018, his first of three full-time seasons in the series. He was with Hattori Racing at the time.

Moffitt has raced at least part-time in a truck since 2013. In 94-career starts, he has 13 wins. He won in his only race last season at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with Front Row Motorsports.

Moffitt also has experience in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series with over 150 races across both of those series.

