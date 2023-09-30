NASCAR Truck: Brett Moffitt plays playoff spoiler at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brett Moffitt was hired by Front Row Motorsports fir a one-race deal to be a teammate to championship contender Zane Smith for the Love’s RV Stop 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday. Moffitt playoff spoiler by turning the opportunity into a race win.

“Man, this is pretty awesome,” Moffitt said. “I’ve notably struggled at superspeedways in the past and dreaded coming to them, but this was an all-pressure-off situation. Front Row gave me great options to come here. Tried to help a teammate. Obviously, that didn’t work out for that group, but to come here and have a shot at the win and to do it is pretty amazing. Reminds me of the good old days, and I want to get back to doing this on a regular basis.”

Ben Rhodes finished second, Dean Thompson third, Chandler Smith fourth, and Corey Heim rounded out the top-five.

The race went into overtime when it was extended to 99 laps from a scheduled 94-lap distance after a lap-92 multi-truck crash involving Greg Van Alst, Matt Crafton, Tanner Gray, Ty Majeski, Garrett Smithley, Grant Enfinger, Colby Howard, Bret Holmes and Cory Roper.

Van Alst was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Christian Eckes was the leader for the final restart and took the white flag up front. But by the checkered flag, he was outside the top-10. Moffitt took his final lead on the final lap.

After the first half of the race ran relatively incident-free, the yellow flag waved six times after lap 50.

Tanner Gray was the leader when a caution came out on lap 51 for a crash involving Taylor Gray, Crafton, Tyler Ankrum, Enfinger, Jack Wood and Majeski. But on the lap-58 restart, Nick Sanchez took the lead.

“Both incidents, I really don’t know what happened,” Ankrum said. “I know, for sure, the second time, I got hit. I got hit really damn hard in the right rear, and it sent me straight to the wall. Hit the wall on the outside head-on, and then, bounced to the inside wall; was going for that almost head on — no brakes, no steering wheel. That’s not a fun position to be in, seeing the wall coming straight to you. I thought we had a pretty good truck; we just couldn’t get organized up top. We couldn’t get going for whatever reason. We were antsy today for whatever reason. We were super comfortable going three-wide, which I like. It’s nice for once to be able to do that with these guys, but we couldn’t ever get anything going. Just not enough numbers to get the top going. If we were smart, everybody would have formed up at the top – that was running the top – and we would have cleared the bottom. It sucks. It was a lot of fun up to that point. We were racing really hard, just not smart. That’s probably what caused that accident; we weren’t racing smart. Talladega is a special place, and just have to thank everybody at LiUNA! and Toyota for all they do to support me.”

A lap later, the yellow flag waved, again, for Bayley Currey, Tyler Hill and Enfinger. Bret Holmes stayed out during the caution to inherit the lead while most trucks pitted for fuel.

Moffitt took the lead on the lap-63 restart while Sanchez was penalized for hanging back on the restart.

Chase Purdy took the lead on lap 68, before a lap-72 caution for Jack Wood. When the race restarted on lap 77, Purdy lost power, and Moffitt retook the lead.

Eckes took the lead on a lap-85 restart that followed a lap-80 caution for Rajah Caruth, Carson Hocevar and Ryan Vargas. On that restart, the yellow came back out for Purdy and Howard.

The race was red-flagged twice in the closing laps, first to clean up fluid from the Purdy-Howard crash and, again, during the caution that sent the race into overtime.

Sanchez took the stage-one win at lap-20. Purdy started on the pole but Sanchez dominated the opening stage after taking the lead on lap five.

Zane Smith spun on pit road and hit his tire carrier during the caution that followed the opening stage. The tire carrier appeared uninjured as Smith’s pit stop was completed with the truck facing the wrong direction in the pit box.

Smith reported to the garage for a possible clutch issue during stage two.

Parker Kligerman won stage two at lap 40. The second stage ended under caution because of a multi-truck crash on lap 39 involving Stewart Friesen, David Gilliland and Ankrum. Friesen was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Kligerman took the race on the lap-28 restart that followed the caution after stage one. Hocevar took the lead on lap 32, but Kligerman retook the position on lap 38.

Pit strategies varied after stage two, and Tanner Gray took the lead on pit road with a two-tire stop.

Finishing sixth through 10th in Saturday’s race were Daniel Dye, Sanchez, Hailie Deegan, Kligerman and Lawless Alan.