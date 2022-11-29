NASCAR Truck: Brian Pattie joins KBM

By AMANDA VINCENT

Veteran NASCAR crew chief Brian Pattie will be crew chief on the No. 51 Chevrolet team of Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023. Team owner Kyle Busch will drive the truck in five races next season and Jack Wood will drive it in at least 10 races.

“As a racer, your ultimate goal is to be in a position where you can win races and the opportunity to work with Kyle and the other drivers on the No. 51 truck is one that I just couldn’t turn down,” Pattie said. “I’ve known Kyle since the early 2000s when I was his crew chief for his first handful of Busch Series races, and the same determination that I saw from him back then as a driver I’ve witnessed from afar as he’s built the most successful team in the history of the Truck Series. I’m very excited for the chance to reunite with him and grateful that he has the confidence in me to come in and help carry on the winning tradition he has established, which I plan to do for many years to come.”

Pattie has been a NASCAR national-level crew chief since 1998, in the Cup Series since 2008. He worked with driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. between 2017 and 2022, first at Roush Fenway Racing and, then, at JTG-Daugherty Racing. Pattie has six wins in 528 races as a Cup Series crew chief, the two most recent in 2017.

Pattie also has 11 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and one in the Truck Series. He has six races of experience in the Truck Series between 1998 and 2007 with drivers including Ron Fellows and Dario Franchitti.

“I’ve known Brian since my early days in NASCAR and he’s one of the smartest and hard-working crew chiefs in all the garage, so to be able to bring a guy of his caliber to KBM is a huge win for our organization,” Busch said. “He’s been a crew chief under the Chevrolet banner for the last three seasons at the Cup level, so his knowledge of the way they operate and what tools and technologies they provide their teams will be very beneficial as we transition to that camp.”

KBM is transitioning from Toyota to Chevrolet during the offseason, a change resulting from Busch’s move to Toyota team Joe Gibbs Racing to Chevrolet’s Richard Childress Racing as a Cup Series driver.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).