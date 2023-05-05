NASCAR Truck: Bubba Wallace joins TRICON for two races

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. has signed on to drive the No. 1 TRICON Garage in two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races — at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on May 12 and North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on May 20.

“We’re thrilled to have Bubba in one of our trucks at Darlington and North Wilkesboro. Having a Cup Series driver with his level of experience join us will only help elevate our program,” TRICON co-owner Johnny Gray said. “We fully believe we will have multiple entries in contention for the win at both races and the No. 1 will be no exception.”

Wallace is a six-time winner in 49 Truck Series races. His most recent race was in 2021 race on dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, and his most recent win in the series came in 2017 at Kansas Speedway.. He raced full-time in the Truck Series in 2013 and 2014.

Wallace has never raced a truck at Darlington or North Wilkesboro.

Wallace has been a full-time Cup Series driver since 2018 and drives the 23XI Racing Toyota. He’s a two-time winner in NASCAR’s top series. He also has 88-career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Other drivers to pilot the No. 1 truck have included Jason White, Kaz Grala, Layne Riggs, William Sawalich, Toni Breidinger and Jesse Love.

