NASCAR Truck: Caleb Costner plans debut at Mid-Ohio

By AMANDA VINCENT

Caleb Costner plans to make his NASCAR national-level debut Saturday in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. He has bern tasked with driving the No. 34 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford.

“Racing since I was 12 years old, becoming a NASCAR driver, and competing at this level of racing was always a dream of mine as a kid growing up,” Costner said. “Through the years, I’ve always maintained a never-give-up mentality, and over the last few years, it’s definitely paid off. 2023 has been a huge year, to date, for me as a driver, continuously getting better behind the wheel.”

Costner has made three starts in the ARCA Menards Series this year with a best finish of 13th at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

“Caleb is a true embodiment of our team slogan, ‘Built Different,’” team owner Josh Reaume said. “He understands the value in equipment and knows how vital each piece is. I’m really excited to take Caleb to a place that relies heavily on the talent of the driver, something we as a team are very confident in.”Greg Rayl will be Costner’s crew chief.

Thirty-nine drivers are on the entry list for Saturday’s race, scheduled for an approximate 1:30 p.m. ET start. Qualifying is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday.

