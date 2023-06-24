NASCAR Truck: Carson Hocevar wins at Nashville

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 23: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 23, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Carson Hocevar claimed his second-career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win and his second win of the 2023 season Friday night in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. With his latest win came the third and final $50,000 bonus in the 2023 edition of the Triple Truck Challenge.

“I’m enjoying this a lot right now,” Hocevar said. “I’m so excited I get to hold the trophy.”

Hocevar took the lead from Corey Heim on a lap-111 restart that followed a lap-105 caution for Christian Eckes and Dean Thompson. Hocevar, then, led the remainder of the 150-lap race.

Zane Smith finished second, taking the position from Heim on lap 121. Heim finished fourth.

“We just simply just struggled from first to second, but we were really good from third to fourth,” Smith said. “That’s all there was to it. I was, honestly, kind of bummed out when the caution came out, there, because I knew we struggled all day on restarts. But we had a really fast Speedco Ford. Just wish we had the clean air, there. It’s been a rough four to five weeks. So to leave here with a stage win and being able to contend all night long, we should all be pretty proud.”

After taking tires during the seventh and final caution of the race for Stewart Friesen and Eckes on lap-140, Nick Sanchez moved up to third in the closing laps to finish in the top-three.

Bayley Currey rounded out the top-five.

Smith won the 45-lap opening stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Sanchez on lap 39. Sanchez dominated stage one to that point.

Rajah Caruth, after running second to Sanchez most of the first stage, took a one-lap lead on lap 36. But right after taking the first lead of his Truck Series career, Caruth lost fuel pressure, fell off the pace and made an unscheduled pit stop.

The first stage included two cautions, the first on lap five for a crash involving Hailie Deegan, Jack Wood and Lawless Alan. A blown tire for Alan resulted in another caution on lap 10.

Heim won the 50-lap second stage under caution at lap 95 after a lap-93 crash involving Bret Holmes, Daniel Dye and Layne Riggs.

Heim dominated the second stage after getting off pit road first after stage one. Currey took a brief lead on lap 62, but Heim retook the lead on the next lap.

Matt DiBenedetto stayed out during a lap-84 caution for a Stewart Friesen spin. Heim retook the lead on the lap-91 restart.

Chase Purdy finished sixth in Friday night’s race. DiBenedetto was seventh, Tyler Ankrum was eighth, Ben Rhodes ninth, and Jake Garcia finished 10th.