NASCAR Truck: Carson Kvapil makes debut at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

Carson Kvapil, son of former NASCAR driver Travis Kvapil, made his NASCAR national-level debut Thursday night as driver of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in the UNOH 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. He finished 12th.

“I’m super excited for the opportunity to drive the No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado at Bristol,” Kvapil said before the Bristol race. “Bono (Kevin Manion), (Mike) Greci, and all the guys are awesome to work with and I can’t wait to work with them at the track. Fortunately, I am getting some simulator time in with Bono and Andrew (Overstreet) to get ready for the race. Huge thanks to Jeff (Dickerson), T.J. (Puchyr), Mr. (Rick) Hendrick, everyone at JR Motorsports and everybody else who helped me get to this point. I’m ready to hit the track for my first start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.”

Kvapil is a late-model driver for JR Motorsports. He is the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour points leader. He won the championship in that series last season.

“We’re looking forward to getting to know Carson and having him drive the HendrickCars.com Chevy Silverado at Bristol,” Spire Motorsports crew chief Kevin “Bono” Manion said upon the announcement of Kvapil’s Truck Series debut. “We’ve been having a lot of fun and a fair amount of success with our Truck program this season. Winning at North Wilkesboro with Kyle Larson was definitely a highlight, but it has really been fun seeing what some of these younger guys can do. Layne Riggs and Derek Kraus did a really good job for us and we’re looking for the same type of thing out of Carson. It’s exciting to give these guys a shot in our truck.”

Kvapil also made his ARCA Menards Series debut this year, finishing second at Kansas Speedway.

