NASCAR Truck: Chandler Smith replaces Matt DiBenedetto at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team Rackley W.A.R. has opted to part ways with driver Matt DiBenedetto ahead of the end of the 2023 season. NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Chandler Smith will be in the team’s No. 25 Chevrolet for Saturday’s Truck Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“I’m super-grateful for Rackley W.A.R. giving me the opportunity to run their truck this weekend at Talladega,” Smith said. “Being able to represent Rackley Roofing, W.A.R. Shocks, and this entire organization is extremely cool. I’m definitely proud of and looking forward to the opportunity.”DiBenedetto announced in late August he would return to Rackley W.A.R. next season, but he expected to finish the 2023 season as driver of the No. 25. Three races remain this season.

“No words can express the disappointment I’m feeling right now and also not being able to finish the season out,” a statement released by DiBenedetto on social media read. “I really want to thank my fans for always being there for me; it means the world to me, and I’ll always be there for you. Thank you NASCAR and Craftsman for such and awesome series that I love competing in with all my heart. Working on 2024 and will update you all soon.”

DiBenedetto joined Rackley W.A.R. last season for his first year of Truck Series competition. He won the race at Talladega last year. This year, he made the playoffs but was eliminated after the first round.

In all, DiBenedetto has 43-career Truck Series starts, resulting in a win, three top-fives and 19 top-10 finishes. He also has significant experience in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series.

Saturday’s race will be Smith’s first Truck Series race of 2023 after competing full-time in the series in 2021 and 2022. In 61-career starts, he has five wins, including three last season.

Smith is a rookie in the Xfinity Series this year with a win at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on X (formerly Twitter) @autoracingdaily.