NASCAR Truck: Chandler Smith victorious at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 30: Chandler Smith, driver of the #38 QuickTie/Cole Swindell Ford, poses in victory lane with the grandfather clock after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 presented by Down East Heating & Air Conditioning at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2026 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chandler Smith won the Black’s Tire 200, the penultimate race of the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Friday. The was his 10th-career win and his third of the season.

“God is good. The faith has been tested, especially since the start of the Chase, and it’s been, literally, every single week something, but our faith never wavered though,” Smith said. “I’m just very grateful, and I’m very humbled for tonight. I just know that that’s from the Lord. Everybody on this No. 38 QuickTie Products Ford F-150, we had a solid truck tonight, especially when it counted. We’ve got one more race left, and we’ll try to end that with a band with these Front Row Motorsports fellas.”

Ben Rhodes finished second, and Smith’s Front Row Motorsports teammate Layne Riggs was third. Ty Majeski and Tristan McKee rounded out the top-five.

Riggs led a race-high 156 laps of the 200-lap race. Smith took the lead from Riggs on the lap-188 restart that followed a lap-180 caution for Carson Ferguson and Tyler Reif. Reif was penalized two laps for reckless driving.

“I just wanted to execute, be clean, make sure I don’t screw the 34 (Riggs) up – just race clean and try to get the win,” Smith said. “The Lord delivered it, and I’m just grateful. I’m humbled to be the vessel tonight.”

McKee took a lead from Riggs on a lap-126 restart that followed a lap-118 caution for Daniel Hemric, Reif, Justin Haley, Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, Landen Lewis, Corey LaJoie, Kasey Kleyn, Tanner Gray and Monty Tipton.

The yellow flag waved nine times, including six cautions for on-track incidents after lap 100. The lap-118 caution and a lap-147 caution for Timmy Hill, Stewart Friesen, Justin Carroll, Josh Reaume, Gavin Boschele, Cole Butcher, Gray, Ferguson and Frankie Muniz led to red flags for track cleanup.

Riggs retook the lead from McKee on the lap-155 restart that followed the lap-147 caution.

Riggs won the 50-lap opening stage with McKee in second. Riggs started the race second to pole-sitter McKee and took the lead on lap one.

The first stage also included a caution for Kaden Honeycutt and Muniz on lap 37.

Riggs dominance continued through stage two and he completed a stage sweep with a second stage win at lap 100. And like stage one, McKee was second at the end of stage two.

Friesen stayed out after stage two to restart as the leader just past the halfway point of the race. But Riggs retook the lead on the lap-115 restart.

Andres Perez de Lara finished the race in the sixth position. Tyler Ankrum finished seventh, Gio Ruggiero eighth, William Sawalich ninth and Christian Eckes 10th.