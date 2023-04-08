NASCAR Truck: Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano enter Bristol dirt race

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – MARCH 19: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Autotrader Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2023 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series Ford drivers Joey Logano and Chase Briscoe plan to pull double-duty on the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway dirt this weekend. They’ll contest the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series dirt race there on Saturday night in addition to Sunday night’s Cup Series race.

Briscoe plans to drive the No. 22 AM Racing Ford and Logano the No. 66 for ThorSport Racing in the Truck Series race.

Briscoe last ran in the Truck Series in 2021, making three starts that season. In all, he has 28-career Truck Series, including the full 2017 season. Briscoe has two-career Truck Series wins, one each in 2017 and 2018. His 2018 win came on dirt at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

Three of Briscoe’s four most recent Truck Series races came on dirt, including the 2021 race at Bristol. He finished fifth at Bristol two years ago.

“I always look forward to the Bristol dirt weekend and to be able to get on track twice as much and feel things out will be a lot of fun and, I hope, really beneficial,” Briscoe said. “I know everyone at AM Racing has worked hard to get the truck ready, and I think it’s anyone’s race when it comes to the dirt events. I got the chance to run Bristol a few years ago, and I’ve run the Truck race at Knoxville, so I’ve got a good idea of how the truck, itself, will act on dirt. It’ll really just come down to how the track surface changes and whether things can stay green for long enough to make a move.

“I love going back to the Truck Series, so hopefully, I’ll be able to pick up my second dirt win in a truck this weekend.”

Logano only has eight-career Truck Series starts, including last year’s Bristol dirt race. That was his first race in the Truck Series in 2015 — a win at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

“Looks like we’re Truck racing on dirt again!” Logano (@JoeyLogano) tweeted.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).