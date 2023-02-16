NASCAR Truck: Chase Elliott pulls Daytona double

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott will drive the No. 35 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday night. Jake Garcia will assume driving duties of the truck March 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“This will be the first time I’ve driven a truck at Daytona, let alone a superspeedway,” Elliott said. “There’s no better team owner than Bill McAnally to do it with, as he’s been involved in racing and been associated with NAPA for a long time.”

The addition of Friday night’s Truck race will make Elliott’s Daytona weekend a double-duty one as he’ll also contest the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, has 17 races of Truck Series experience, including the dirt race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway last season with Spire Motorsports. Most of his other previous Truck Series races were with Hendrick Motorsports and GMS Racing. He has three-career wins in the series, the most recent at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway with GMS in 2020.

Elliott won at Daytona in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports in 2016.

