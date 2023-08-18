NASCAR Truck: Chris Hacker, Jason White suspended after arrests

By AMANDA VINCENT

Part-time NASCAR drivers Jason White and Chris Hacker were arrested for DWI (driving while impaired) this month. Both drivers have been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for violations of section 4.4.D of its rule book (being charged with or convicted of significant criminal violations).

White was arrested in Huntersville, N.C., on the evening of Aug. 3. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 6 to face charges of DWI, speeding, reckless driving to endanger and exceeding safe speed.

Hacker is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 19 after his arrest in the early morning hours of Aug. 15, also in Huntersville. He faces charges of DWI, reckless driving to endanger and failure to wear a seatbelt.

“On Monday night, I was pulled over by a Mecklenburg County Sheriff for speeding and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol,” a statement from Hacker read. “I am deeply sorry for the mistake I made, and while no one was hurt, I take full responsibility for how dangerous my actions were and will be seeking treatment through an alcohol rehab program.

“To my fans, my team, my sponsors, my family and friends, I am sorry for letting you down. The support I’ve been given throughout my racing career means the world to me, and I’m committed to getting the help I need so I can return to the track stronger than ever.”

Hacker has 14-career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts, including four this season. He also has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts this year.

Most of White’s NASCAR national-level experience has come in the Truck Series where he has 157 starts. He competed in the Truck Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, his first race in the series since 2014.

White also has 55-career Xfinity Series starts, the four most recent in 2021. He made two starts in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2011 and 2012.

